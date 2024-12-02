R3 launches Corda Network

The network will be operated and managed by a new independent not-for-profit organisation, the Corda Network Foundation.

The network allows for the transfer of data and digital assets between communities of nodes (business networks) and different CorDapps.

This means participants can create private ecosystems within their organisation, or with trusted commercial partners, while remaining interoperable with the wider Corda community where appropriate.

R3 explains that relevant information can be shared between applications and organisations. Corda Network also includes identity verification and privacy services.

Governance and the work encouraging adoption of Corda Network will be transitioned over to the new Corda Network Foundation.

The foundation’s board will be comprised of directors drawn from participants on the network and elected by members of Corda Network. It will operate independently of R3.