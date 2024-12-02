Qubit joins Shopify Plus to offer platform for ecommerce solutions

Qubit will provide personalization that focuses on creating user experiences based on consumer habits and preferences. The Shopify Plus platform is an omnichannel ecommerce platform that centralizes different functionalities. Users will now be able to leverage personalization features for their different customers.

Ecommerce businesses have been struggling to appeal to and win customers and build brand awareness or retain loyalty, according to Global VP of Qubit.

Qubit is an UK-based provider of personalization technologies for companies engaged in ecommerce, travel and gaming through its platform. The company personalizes about USD 600 million in online sales per week.