Quadrant launches new payment system

By allowing companies to use currency, Quadrant ensures that they remain in compliance with traditional book-keeping and accounting structures. Companies will be able to purchase Service Credits (known as QUADs) from Quadrant who will then take out the equivalent number of tokens from the open market for use on the platform.

Businesses are able to purchase Service Credits, each one known as a QUAD, from Quadrant using fiat currency (via PayPal). When a customer makes a purchase request, Quadrant obtains the desired amount of QUAD from the market (in the form of an eQUAD). Quadrant then removes one eQUAD token from circulation for each QUAD purchased, keeping the balance in the market for eQUAD and QUAD in sync. Within 48 hours the QUAD will appear in the customer’s wallet in the form of a Service Credit.

Customers are then able to use these QUADs to purchase and use Quadrant’s services including its Quadrant Protocol data authentication technology. By stamping the data with a unique signature, the user is able to trace it back to its source, ensuring provenance and accountability.