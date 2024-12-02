QIWI, DHgate, SPSR Express partner to expand operations in Russia

Partnership with QIWI allows DHgate.com to offer Russian customers online and offline payment services using Visa QIWI Wallet and payment kiosks, while cooperation between DHgate.com and SPSR Express will reduce delivery times for Russian buyers, cnn reports.

Delivery of goods purchased on DHgate.com to customers in Russia will be processed either by SPSR Express couriers or through Pickpoint parcel terminals, with an option to pay at the time of the order pick up (cash on delivery).