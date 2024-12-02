QikServe unveils integration solution for mobile ordering and payment

QikServe’s patented ‘Waiter in Your Pocket’ technology allows guests order and pay for their food and drinks directly from their smartphones.QikServe 5 can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.

Developments in QikServe 5 include QikServe SDK a software development kit that allows businesses to build QikServe’s mobile ordering and payment capabilities into their existing mobile applications.

Also the app provides an option for businesses looking to introduce a web-based ordering system into their web site or implement a tablet-based ordering system. The QikServe web application brings all the ordering and payment capabilities of the mobile app to a simple HTML web interface that can be easily integrated into any web site.

QikServe 5 has an enhanced integration with Oracle Hospitality’s Gift and Loyalty system that allows operators to quickly and easily set up and configure loyalty programs from within the QikServe app itself.

