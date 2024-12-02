Qatar Airways eyes ecommerce business

The QR Express product is aimed at global ecommerce, although only 14% of Qatar’s population currently buys online, despite internet penetration of 85%, and only 14% of the population has credit cards. Also, debit cards cannot be used for online purchasing, theloadstar.co.uk reports.

In the UK, with its significant ecommerce market and sales expected to reach GBP 52 billion in 2015, Mr Akbar Al Baker, CEO, noted that the airline would focus on the higher population areas, such as London, Manchester and Edinburgh, already within its network, rather than regional cities such as Southampton. The carrier will subcontract door-to-door delivery to a third party, which will operate the final-mile delivery under the Qatar Airways brand.

The QR Express will offer a booking process, boarding and handing. Chief cargo officer Ulrich Ogiermann said the testing phase had already been launched in London and will roll out to another couple of stations by end of 2015. The carrier also announced plans to launch QR Equine, a growing business for many carriers.