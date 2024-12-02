Punjab National Bank, BSNL to bring mobile wallet Speedpay to India

Under the agreement, BSNL will expand Speedpay services in Punjab, Chandigarh (UT), Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.

The mobile wallet will operate for paying bills, recharging phone, deposit and withdraw money from authorised retail outlets. Moreover, users will be able to operate Internet banking services from the application.