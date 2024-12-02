Pundi X augments the physical POS payment experience

Pay via Email is not just a new feature; it's a tool that changes the way physical business outlets and customers transact in a digital world. Beyond simplifying payments, this feature presents a wide array of benefits that promise to reshape how the customers interact with crypto in the physical outlets.











Key benefits of Pay via Email:

Convenience Redefined: Pay via Email lets customers pay using their email addresses, eliminating the complication of operating their hardware wallets onsite. But it doesn't stop there; it offers customers the option to ‘Pay Later at Home’ using their preferred wallets. This means that customers can initiate payments while they're still on the go and complete them at their convenience;

Efficiency Boost: Transactions processed with Pay via Email can give consumers the flexibility and reduce waiting times for both customers and merchants. This heightened efficiency enhances the overall payment experience, making it more streamlined and enjoyable;

Global Reach: Pay via Email is accessible to users around the globe, simplifying international transactions and enabling businesses to cater to a diverse customer base;

Invoicing tool for online payment: A unique advantage of Pay via Email is that it enables merchants to issue invoices through XPOS for online payments. This capability simplifies high-value transactions and streamlines the purchase process for customers.

Commenting on this development, officials from Pundi X said that Pay via Email is a transformative feature for Pundi X and the point-of-sale payment industry. It reflects their vision of creating a more accessible, flexible, and user-friendly payment ecosystem. By unveiling this feature, they aim to demonstrate how it reshapes the future of decentralided finance and assist businesses to expand their crypto payment offering for their customers.





What does Pundi X do?

Based in Singapore, Pundi X was founded in 2017 with the aim of harnessing the power of blockchain technology to make a more secure and inclusive world. Pundi X is a developer of blockchain-based point-of-sale solutions, committed to making blockchain technology accessible to mainstream users. The company's XPOS device has been widely recognised for its role in simplifying cryptocurrency transactions at physical retail locations.