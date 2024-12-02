Proxama extends its UK network through beacon technology partnership

Under the agreement, Proxama will install the technology on blowUP media’s East London Giant Poster network, to reach the young early adopters around London’s Tech City, a centre of fashion, design and social entertainment.

The beacon-enabled Giant Posters will offer brands the ability to deliver in-the-moment contextual messaging to consumers’ smartphones, as they come within the proximity of the outdoor advertising displays.

What’s more, the beacons will deliver campaign data and analytics that relates to specific locations, and a measurable end-to-end customer journey.

The Giant Posters is ready for the first beacon-enabled campaigns as of November 2015.