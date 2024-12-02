ProPay adds MasterPass as payment option

MasterPass enables consumers to pay with any enrolled payment card, anywhere, using any device. Consumers can store MasterCard and other branded credit, debit and prepaid card information, as well as certain private label and loyalty cards, along with shipping addresses, all in one place, so that they can be accessed during checkout. MasterPass eliminates the need to enter detailed payment and shipping information with every purchase.

According to a report by research company Business Insider, shopping cart abandonment rates reach 74 percent. Almost USD 4 trillion worth of merchandise is expected to be abandoned in online shopping carts in 2015.

In recent news, ProPay has launched ProFac Express, a suite of services designed enable payment facilitators with aggregation and traditional payment processing services.