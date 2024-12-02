Primera Air selects Worldline to process its ecommerce transactions

The partnership with Worldline allows Primera Air to support their low-cost strategy, while extending its passengers’ payment options.

Primera Air is a leisure airline that transported over a million passengers from Iceland, Denmark, Sweden and Finland to numerous Southern European destinations and back in 2017. In 2018, the airline started long-haul operations between the UK, France, the US and Canada. The low-cost company is the parent company of Primera Air Scandinavia and Primera Air Nordic, and a part of the Danish Primera Travel Group.

For more information about Worldline, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.