Powa strikes deal with Canadian CT-Payment

Via this partnership, POS software developers are enabled to directly connect to CT-Payments payment processing solutions, which provide authorization and settlement services for credit card payments as members of the VisaNet, MasterCard and American Express networks, and for Interac Direct Payments as a direct connector to the Interac Inter-member Network.

Powa’s solution PowaPOS T25 was introduced to the companys ISO and software developer partners as a preferred tablet-based POS platform for meeting the growing demand from their retail clients. The aim of the integration is to enable ISOs to be able to provide a fully integrated, advanced tablet-based solution to their merchant clients, with ‘plug and pay’ functionalities.

In recent news, Vodafone partnered with Powa Technologies to allow pre-paid customers top-up their credit via QR codes on the go.