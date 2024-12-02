Powa adds AnywhereCommerce mSuite solutions to PowaPOS SDK

Under the agreement, Powa has integrated AnywhereCommerce’s mSuite solutions into the PowaPOS software developer kit (SDK).

Through this partnership, independent software vendors (ISVs) will gain access to AnywhereCommerce’s suite of EMV and NFC payment solutions for iOS, Android and Windows tablet-based point-of-sale (POS) solutions. The PowaPOS SDK, part of its Developer Program, now supports AnywhereCommerce’s entire mSuite solutions family, which consists of card acceptance devices, POS payment software, and a back-end management platform that includes gateway connectivity to processing end points in the US, Canada, and Latin America.

The PowaPOS SDK provides a single universal API for the fully integrated PowaPOS T25 hardware, all peripheral devices and payment systems. ISVs integrated with the PowaPOS SDK will automatically have plug-and-play access to AnywhereCommerce’s payment solutions supporting transactions initiated via magnetic stripe, EMV chip and signature, EMV Chip-and-PIN, and NFC, including the Apple Pay solution.

The integration encompasses AnywhereCommerce’s entire mSuite solutions family, including support of its Walker and Nomad line of EMV and NFC card acceptance devices, its mPOS payment software apps, use of its CorePay library of payment features, and access to its cloud-based aCommerce Management Platform that extends connectivity to a number of processing endpoints, and provides an advanced reporting and administrative portal.

PowaPOS is a point-of-sale (POS) platform purpose built for tablet-based payments. The PowaPOS platform features a built in thermal printer, 2D QR/barcode scanner, orientation sensor, as well as the optional PowaPOS cash drawer. With its SDK, PowaPOS is a tablet-based platform that integrates with all POS software applications across all operating systems. The PowaPOS Developer Program also supports third-party payment devices, including NFC/Apple Pay devices, and PowaTag, Powa’s mobile commerce enablement app.

AnywhereCommerce provides a global suite of hardware, software and gateway services for online and mobile, card-present credit, debit, Chip (PIN and signature) and NFC transactions.