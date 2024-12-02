PostNord strikes new partnership with Alibaba

PostNord has said that this agreement also gives the company the right to establish a Nordic platform on Alibaba’s shopping portal Tmall Global. “China has about 350 million consumers who shop online, and Alibaba Group is the biggest ecommerce player”, says Peter Kjær Jensen from PostNord. “So we are thrilled about this collaboration, which makes it possible for us to help Danish and Nordic businesses sell their products in China, while we handle shipping.”, ecommercenews.eu reports.

For Alibaba, the collaboration is a way to give Chinese consumers access to European products. “Danish and Nordic brands will now be exposed to the more than one hundred million Chinese consumers who visit our platform in search of unique, international products”, Amee Chande, who is Alibaba’s country manager for the UK/Ireland and the Nordic region, explains, the source cites.

PostNord Denmark has already been working with China Post, whose portal Ule.com served as a gateway for several Danish online retailers who wanted to enter the Chinese ecommerce market. Alibaba on the other hand, has been working with other national posts, for example from Australia and the UK, to establish similar country platforms on its shopping portal Tmall Global.