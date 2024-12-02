Portugal joins Ecommerce Europe with ACEPI

Portugal is an emerging B2C ecommerce market of goods and services. It is estimated that the Portuguese B2C ecommerce turnover grew by 13% and reached EUR 2.9 billion in 2014. In terms of spending per online shopper, Portugal ranks among the top of the Southern European region. On average, each Portuguese e-shopper spent EUR 988 on online purchases of goods and/or services, ranking them above the most influential countries in the region, Spain and Italy.

Founded in 2000, the Portuguese Association of Digital Economy (ACEPI) is an independent, non-profit organization, comprising individuals and collective bodies. It brings together the companies that lead the digital economy revolution in Portugal and its members include leading online shops, finance websites, portals, media websites and telecom companies.

ACEPI’s main objectives include developing and promoting value-added knowledge on technological, economic and legal matters associated with ecommerce, becoming a center of excellence and promoter for ecommerce and interactive advertising, and contributing to the establishment of a national ecommerce community of organizations, experts and consumers.