Poland: m-commerce grows threefold over ecommerce

Mobile payments on e-purchases are expected to increase to USD 0.9 billion (PLN 3.5 billion) in 2016, according to a survey by PayPal and market research company Ipsos. From 2013 to 2016, the average annual growth in mobile commerce in Poland is estimated at 32.8%, compared to 10.4% across all ecommerce, including m-commerce. Mobile spending in Poland was worth USD 0.38 billion (PLN 1.5 billion) in 2013.

26% of Polish consumers shopping online used smartphones and 16% tablets for shopping over the past 12 months. Mobile devices serve not only for shopping, but also for finding additional information on purchased items. Over a third (37%) of Polish smartphone users searched for information about a shop or company, 27% searched reviews and opinions by other clients and 22% compared prices.

The biggest advantage is the possibility of payment via the application, according to 46% of respondents, while 39% favoured the speed of mobile shopping and 26% said it was good to no longer need to carry a physical wallet. Other attributes of applications perceived as benefits included: notifications on discounts and coupons (22% of users of smartphones and tablets), a prompt receipt of a confirmation of payment (21%) and keeping all bills, for eventual claims, in a single place (20%).

Mobile purchases are most popular with young people. with 59% of global mobile purchases being made by people aged 18 to 34, as compared to 44% for all online purchases. As the main disadvantage of mobile shopping consumers indicated the difficult process, which prompted them to prefer using a laptop (52%of online shoppers who have a smartphone but do not intend to use it online). Some users did not see a need for purchases on the go (32%) and 25% did not consider mobile purchases user-friendly.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on specific ecommerce facts and figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation and regulation in Poland.