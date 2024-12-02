Plate IQ, Compeat partner to automate AP processing for restaurants

The partnership offers operators expense-tracking features, food cost forecasting and menu pricing capabilities.

Plate IQ solutions are designed to help restaurants optimize operations, unlock actionable expense data and reduce costs. The company plans to announce integrations with other third-party platforms.

This collaboration creates a technology stack that operators can use to run their back-of-house, to automate their invoice processing and accounts payable processes and gain real-time insights into their food costs, and inventory levels.