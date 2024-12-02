PKT Logistics partners China IOT Co Ltd to make the ecommerce bandwagon jump

The logostics services provider said that the joint ventures would focus on providing ecommerce logistics services and solutions for the growing ecommerce segment in the ASEAN region, starting with the Malaysian market.

One JV firm, PKT 360zebra eLogistics Sdn Bhd, will focus on providing logistics solutions to ecommerce players such as 360zebra’s e-fulfilment, e-cargo and e-forward services while the other JV firm, PKT 360zebra Express Sdn Bhd, will focus on sales, marketing, trading and consultancy services.



The JV agreements were signed in Shanghai with 360zebra Group represented by chief executive officer Tom T. Lu and executive vice-president Lanny Zhong, while PKT Logistics Group were represented by group chief executive/managing director Datuk Michael Tio and chief financial officer Augustine Lee.

Headquartered in California, 360zebra currently has logistics centres in Los Angeles, Delaware, Oregon, Chicago, Hamburg, London, Florence, Sydney, Osaka, Tokyo, Inchon, Shanghai, Qingdao, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Among 360zebra’s customers are Alibaba, JD.com, eBay, Hisense, GMC, and etao.com.

PKT Logistics Group is a niche logistics service provider in Malaysia and has a presence in South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, India and most ASsean countries. Besides venturing into e-commerce logistics, PKT also recently expanded into cold logistics as part of its aggressive business diversification strategy.