PingPong has partnered with Santander’s Getnet to expand its cross-border payments infrastructure into the Iberian market.

Cross-border B2B payments platform PingPong has formed a strategic partnership with Getnet, the payments company of Santander Group, to expand access to its financial infrastructure across Iberia. The collaboration combines the two companies’ payment capabilities in the region, with the aim of offering global businesses a simpler route to expanding their operations in Spain and Portugal.

PingPong’s international expansion

Aaron Xu, General Manager, Europe and Americas at PingPong, described Iberia as an important commerce market in Europe, adding that the more than 750,000 businesses in PingPong’s network want to operate there using payment infrastructure they already trust. According to Xu, the move into Iberia is the latest step in PingPong’s global expansion, driven by rising customer demand and continued investment in international growth.

The move into Iberia builds on PingPong’s existing regulatory base in Europe. Its Luxembourg entity, PingPong Europe S.A., was granted a payment institution licence in Luxembourg, enabling it to operate across the continent and support ecommerce transactions between China and Europe. PingPong later secured an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence from Luxembourg’s financial regulator, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). In 2024, it also obtained an EMI licence from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority to extend its services across the UK and Europe. The Getnet partnership adds local payment capabilities in Spain and Portugal to this licensing footprint

Getnet’s open-market strategy

Fabrice Mendez, Global Head of Partnerships at Getnet, described the partnership as another milestone in Getnet’s strategy to expand its open-market business across Europe while strengthening links between Iberia and the commerce ecosystem PingPong serves. According to Mendez, combining PingPong’s presence in Asia with Getnet’s presence in Europe and Latin America creates new opportunities for international merchants.

In 2025, Getnet processed more than EUR 238 billion across 10.5 billion transactions and served 1.2 million clients. It operates in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Spain, and Portugal. Through the partnership, merchants in PingPong’s network, many of them based in Asia, gain a route to Iberian payment capabilities through Getnet without having to set up separate local arrangements.