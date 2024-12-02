Pineapple Payments acquires Paystri' s merchant portfolio

Paystri is a specialist in integrated payments technology space. The company will continue to serve integrated software vendors (ISVs), technology companies, and merchants through an exclusive partnership with Pineapple Payments on a go-forward basis. The partnership helps Pineapple grow its ISV channel and provides Paystri with access to Pineapple’s proprietary payments platform, APIs, and omni-channel payment tools. Terms were not disclosed.

Paystri Founder and CEO, Jonathan Arst, will continue to oversee Paystri’s operations, managing existing business, software, and community bank partnerships while cultivating new relationships with ISVs.

Pineapple Payments is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based payments technology company that provides payment processing, proprietary technology, and omni-channel payment acceptance solutions for merchants of all shapes and sizes.