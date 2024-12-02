Petron launches cashless payment via WeChat Pay

Malaysian drivers will soon be able to use their digital wallet to pay for petrol and goods at Petron service stations around the country. Starting with almost 200 sites, the service will be rolled out nationwide gradually.

The collaboration with Petron seeks to encourage growth of cashless payments in Malaysia, according to WeChat Pay, and it was made possible by payment solutions provider Revenue Monster, the first appointed merchant acquirer of WeChat Pay in Malaysia to facilitate WeChat Pay transactions.

Earlier in 2018, online payment processing provider Allied Wallet has added WeChat Pay as a payment option to their platform.