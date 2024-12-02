Peru: Movistar, MasterCard launch "Tu Dinero Movil" e-money service

The service is available in 20 departments in the country and to Movistar’s 16 million plus mobile customers. It will be provided nationwide in the near future. Customers will be able to access an electronic money account that will be created to link their telephone number to their “Your Mobile Money” card.

Moreover, customers will be able to make financial transactions, such as sending and receiving money from a cell phone, making card purchases at MasterCard-affiliated establishments and replenishing the balances of their own or third-party cellphones. A credit check or a bank account are not needed to use the service and it works with a wide range of cellular telephones, from feature phones to smartphones.