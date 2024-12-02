Permission.io launches ecommerce marketplace platform with ASK rewards

The Permission Marketplace operates in a similar vein as well-known ecommerce platforms, connecting users with products from major retailers. The key differences are that consumers may have an interruption-free shopping experience, gain entry into the crypto space, and earn ASK for each purchase made, advertisement viewed, review shared, and other interactions within the platform. Merchants compensate the consumer directly with ASK, as Permission.io is also the creator of the cryptocurrency ASK

The Permission Marketplace is Permission.io’s first use case for earning ASK and for creating an ecosystem for businesses and consumers to conduct commerce on a permission basis. The ASK model can be expanded into recruiting, surveys, dating, gaming, email marketing and community building.

The ecommerce platform has more than 300,000 active ASK wallets while in beta.