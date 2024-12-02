Perfectial to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment option

The company expects this payment method to be a more fitting option for its clients, which have received funding with crypto assets as it will allow them to avoid making a conversion. Perfectial predicted the technology would soon be adopted by high-profile financial institutions, like asset managers, pension funds and payment providers.

On the regulatory side, the company expects the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a widened crackdown on Initial Coin Offering (ICO) which would also result in the decline in ICO popularity. ICOs will then evolve as a new form of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).