PeoplePerHour selects Payoneer for payouts services to freelancers

PeoplePerHour is an online community of freelancers t available to work for businesses remotely at the click of a button. Whether a business is looking for a graphic designer to create a logo, a videographer to film and edit a video, or a copy editor to review website copy, Payoneer enables those professionals to receive payments for their services anywhere in the world.

According to the 2015 Payoneer Freelancer Income Survey, 46% of jobs sourced by freelancers are via marketplaces, and many freelancers are active on more than one. Additionally, freelancers find it convenient to use one complete payment method for all of their income. A payout provider in the freelance world, Payoneer continues to partner with companies like PeoplePerHour to become the one-stop-shop for freelancers getting paid across various marketplaces as well as with clients directly.

With a large percentage of freelance talent living in markets such as Pakistan and Bangladesh, freelance marketplaces such as PeoplePerHour face challenges in providing payouts for those workers through traditional bank transfers due to high fees, delayed processing and lengthy hold times. PeoplePerHour will offer their freelancers a co-branded Payoneer Prepaid MasterCard® Card, through which they can transfer their earnings to their local bank account, withdraw at ATMs or spend online and in-store.

Payoneer and PeoplePerHour began working together when freelancers using Payoneer to receive payments from other sources began asking to do the same with PeoplePerHour’s platform as well. By partnering with Payoneer, PeoplePerHour can now initiate payments to their freelancers in more than 200 countries and territories and more than 100 currencies.