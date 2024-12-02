Pelican introduces PelicanFast for real-time payments processing and compliance

PelicanFast combines both payments processing and compliance assurance services, incorporating real-time AML, sanctions screening and fraud prevention, and enables businesses to make national and international credit transfers across 34 European countries. Pelican is part of the ‘Frontrunner service providers’ list introduced by EBA Clearing to help European financial institutions identify service providers that can assist early adopters connect to EBA Clearing’s pan-European real-time payment infrastructure.

PelicanFast allows banks to add the functionality required to handle payments while retaining their existing investment in internal legacy systems that are often ill-suited to the demands of real-time processing. PelicanFast comprises modules for real-time payments processing and real-time compliance assurance which are available individually or combined and are adaptable to suit the needs of multiple real-time payment schemes. The solution can be deployed on premise or provided as a secure hosted cloud service.