PEARL by OT obtains MTPS Chinese certification

MTPS is the certification program for all Mobile Financial Services technologies in China. From Secure Elements to servers or platforms, all elements involved in any mobile-based payment solution need to obtain an MTPS certificate before being deployed across China.

The newly released PEARL 900k v4+ also comes to market with a user memory size of 900 kbytes, an enhanced SPI implementation for improved communications with the Application Processor, and a new mechanism to remove all personal applications and credentials present in PEARL v4+ when the user wants to repair or re-sell his device. More than that, it includes a recent biometric-compliant payment applets certified by all major worldwide payment schemes.

Already deployed worldwide in 250Mu+ flagship smartphones, PEARL by OT enables OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to deploy new contactless services certified by key payment schemes worldwide and transport authorities of the largest cities in the world. According to the company, this multi-application platform also supports access control, biometrics, secure storage use-cases and value added services.