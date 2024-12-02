PChome launches PChomePay epayment service in Thailand

PChomeThai started out providing a C2C marketplace ecommerce platform in Thailand since 2015 and in 2016 the company was granted a C3 ePayment license by Thailand Electronic Transactions Commission.

PChomeThai marketplace, PChomePay, and PChome Protection are part of PChome’s commitment to develop the infrastructure for Thailand’s ecommerce market and create the possibilities to expand its market in the Southeast Asia region.

PChomePay currently supports various payment methods, including bill payment, ATM, i-Banking and mobile banking. It will provide debit and credit card payment collection service later in 2017.

The benefits for sellers include:

Secure collection: PChomePay collects money from buyers for sellers

Auto reconciliation: Payments for orders will be reconciled automatically

Easy withdrawal: Sellers can apply for withdrawal anytime and the amount will be transferred to the designated bank accounts

Payments made via PChomePay are subject to PChome Protection which means buyers do not have to pay if they receive defective products or get no delivery. In addition to a default protection period activated as soon as the payment is made, buyers can request delayed payment or even suspend the payment until they receive the goods they ordered.

PChomeThai provides both Thai and Chinese language interfaces. It offers millions of items under 12 main categories, including, fashion, skincare, home décor, and electronics. Users can access the service through both PC and mobile APP.