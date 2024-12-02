PayZang launches credit card and ACH payment portal

PayZangs new payment portal offers small online businesses credit/debit card and ACH payment management, as well as unified reporting options, hierarchy based reporting, and payment data capture of unique information connected with payments such as invoice numbers, sales receipt numbers, product codes, service codes or other payment related data.

Before this technology, payment platforms typically did not provide this feature, which forced merchants to track this kind of data separately. These custom fields allow merchants to capture payments and payment related data at once while also applying data validation options.

PayZang is a provider of payment technology and services to merchants and corporations of any size. PayZang allows its clients to process transactions with deposit services, deposit initiation, online credit card processing, remote deposit capture, ACH processing and multi-channel payment acceptance.