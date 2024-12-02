Payza opens online payment services for US customers and merchants

The new services will allow US members to send and receive payments to other Payza members from around the world in more than 20 local currencies. E-wallet deposit and withdrawal options are integrated with banking systems such as EFT and ACH, and credit card deposits and withdrawals are also supported. For merchants, the platform offers a recurring billing service for subscription based billing cycles, at no additional charge. Merchants can also give their customers the option to save their payment information for repeat checkouts.

Payza is an online payments technology platform used by licensed entities around the world. The company offers access to payment services in both traditional and emerging markets, as well as a host of tools and services including: fraud screening, dispute resolution, currency exchange, global payouts and disbursement services.

In recent news, Payza has introduced two new features, namely Credit Card Top Up and Credit Card Withdrawal.