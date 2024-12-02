Payza integrates Interac online payment method

Canadian consumers can add funds to their Payza accounts directly through their online bank account via the ‘Add Funds by Interac Online’ option within their accounts. In addition, Payza Businesses worldwide can directly accept Interac Online payments from Canadian members.

Payza is an online payment technology platform offering access to payment services in both traditional and emerging markets, as well as a host of tools and services including: fraud screening, dispute resolution, currency exchange, global payouts and disbursement services.

Interac is a Canada-based nonprofit interbank network that links financial institutions and other enterprises for the purpose of exchanging electronic financial transactions.