Payworks expands in Nordic region with Bambora certification

The Swedish payments-service company offers its clients a single platform that accepts both ecommerce and physical transactions. Users will now have access to a payment gateway technology and infrastructure that enables support for their 110,000 clients with card acceptance even further.

The cloud-based payment gateway allows for simple and quick integration of payment acceptance into any Point of Sale solution. Going beyond standard card acceptance including EMV Chip + PIN and contactless, the gateway grants mobile wallet transactions such as Apple Pay.

With this new certification, Independent Software Vendors connected to Bambora can easily implement Payworks’ technology transforming their Point of Sale solutions into integrated systems.