Payvision wins award at Merchant Payments Ecosystem 2017

Integrating Acapture’s omnichannel solution into its global acquiring network, Payvision has transformed into a data-driven omnichannel enterprise. This has positioned the company as principal merchant acquirer and payment provider empowered by data science and analytics.

Payvision and Acapture’s product features include a simplified allocation of funds to multiple parties from a single transaction, data science management for improved authorization rates, a one-day integration using one RESTful API, consolidated reporting, improved reconciliation process, global card acquiring and the ability to handle desktop, mobile and point-of-sale transactions, 80+ alternative payment methods, and 160+ transaction currencies.

The Merchant Payments Ecosystem 2017 edition gathered all the key experts to discuss the most up-to-date industry insights and the board decided to offer Payvision the Best PSP award.

