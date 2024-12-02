Payvision announces strategic investment in PayPlaza

The partnership creates an end-to-end personalised payments ecosystem for merchants, with the consumer at its heart. The architecture of this joint solution allows for cross-border ecommerce processing and a unified, omnichannel platform.

By becoming a strategic investor in PayPlaza, Payvision adds a POS/ mPOS solution to its global payment processing offering, allowing partnering merchants to deploy a unified processing system with omnichannel functionality. The user experience is cohesive and merchants can offer their consumers integrated and personalised shopping capabilities.

“Our omnichannel package gives merchants an opportunity to migrate away from their multi-vendor strategies and implement an integrated, end-to-end platform for all their payment processing. By leveraging the global card processing experience of Payvision, the POS/mPOS technology of PayPlaza and the collecting PSP platform with cards, alternative and POS payments of Acapture, our clients now have access to a suite of omnichannel tools behind one central interface and with unified reporting”, said Gijs op de Weegh, COO Payvision.