PayU rolls out online payments service PayU Receive in Nigeria

The solution allows businesses to send payment requests via email or SMS to their customers, who then have the possibility of paying via their bank cards or their bank accounts. Moreover, they can send payment reminders to their customers, increasing the collection on overdue accounts.

Merchants can now send local and international payment requests via email or SMS for goods and services to their customers anywhere in the world, even if they do not have a website. These payment requests can be branded with the merchant’s company logo and can be adapted to a merchant’s type of communication like invoices, email quotes, statements, etc.

