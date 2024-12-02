PayU renewed payment system launched in Nigeria

The PayU Payments Nigeria Limited is a recently established payment business in Nigeria and approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria in line with its initiative to promote cashless economy, proshareng.com reports.

PayU offers online payment services to merchants enabling them to accept payments of goods and services using debit and credit cards from their customers and other alternative payment methods as well. PayU offers payments solutions online, mobile and offline.

The company forms part of PayU group of companies (PayU Group) owned by Naspers. Globally, the PayU group of companies provides payment processing and related services to merchants and consumers. The PayU Group’s strength lies in its local approach to payments: valuing local language and culture.