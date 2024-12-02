PayU India launches CommercePro





Following this announcement, the solution is set to address key challenges and to improve the manner in which merchants and traders optimise customer experience, as well as increase order conversions and efficient integration.

PayU’s CommercePro will also focus on emerging as an integrated solution in order to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of customers while improving the manner in which they face challenges of the industry, such as cart abandonment, scalability issues, or operational inefficiencies at the same time.









More details about the launch

The stack of the CommercePro includes the Checkout Express tool, Data Insights, Recommendation Engines, FlexiCash, as well as Offers Engine. Clients will be enabled to use the Checkout Express in order to increase conversion by making payments in a faster, easier, and more secure way. At the same time, they can also benefit from low RTOs, several payment options, higher repeat customer engagement, and reduced cart drop-offs. Furthermore, clients will also be allowed to use seamless order management, loyalty rewards, intelligent inventory management, as well as multiple features across logistics.

Businesses and users will be enabled to leverage the product in order to have customized offers and campaigns, as well as to drive higher sales, customer acquisition, and loyalty. Moreover, it will also provide them with AI-powered recommendations for improving cross-selling, personalised, and upselling user interaction.

The CommercePro stack also includes FlexiCash, where users can avail up to ₹25L worth of instant cash, with flexible repayment tenures that range from 7 to 90 days, as well as minimal documentation processes and no collateral. They will be enabled to benefit from a digital credit line that goes up to 2X of the payment gateway transaction volume, with competitive rates and no hidden charges or fees. In addition to this feature, companies can use data insights across clients in order to formulate new user acquisition strategies, increase client lifetime value, mitigate risks and threads, and drive higher conversions.

Besides this, the CommercePro stack will also provide customers with the possibility to leverage its Priority Settlements, WhatsApp Commerce, Affordability Widget, ReconX, and more plugins that are quick and easy to use within the PayU merchant application. This possibility will present business owners with a comprehensive platform for managing business operations and processes, by incorporating multiple payment tools, as well as expanding online and offline capabilities and operations.



PayU’s strategy of development

The company had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographical regions around the world.

In August 2023, PayU GPO announced its partnership with 4fund.com, as the latter’s payment operator within the EU. Following this partnership, PayU GPO was set to guarantee payment and withdrawal security to the platform, offering 3DS authentication and PCI DSS Level 1 compliance.

Earlier in the same month, Rapyd announced the acquisition of PayU GPO in order to accelerate its expansion across emerging markets in Central and Eastern Europe, as well as in Latin America. Rapyd was set to improve its solutions and accelerate its expansion in several areas globally.



