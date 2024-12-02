PayU extends partnership with Visa to launch Visa Checkout service

Visa Checkout will be available for all services handled by PayU in a couple of weeks and earlier, within a pilot programme, it will be implemented by several selected stores. The buyers who register any card (credit, debit, pre-paid one) in Visa Checkout will be able to pay for the next shopping by means of one click and determination of login and password.

PayU offers access to the latest online payment ways, developed in a lot of countries in the world, and implements solutions to possession of its authorisation and settlement centre as well as the license of a settlement agent certified by card organisations, inter alia by Visa.

The new method is expected to get popularity among the ones who shop online. Visa Checkout service is available on 23 markets and so far, in global terms, 20 million accounts have been opened in the service. The fact that 86% of the clients selecting this form of payment finalise their shopping, making at the same time 30% more transactions than the general buyers, should be important from the point of view of the online stores and services handled by PayU.

Visa Checkout is a solution that facilitates paying in the network from any device, which has proven successful in a lot of countries and is globally accepted by more than 300 thousand retailers. Firstly, Visa Checkout is made available to the partners of PayU that add the individual payment channels directly on the websites of their online stores and services. Soon, this solution will also be available for all business clients of PayU within the standard payment form, in which the new payment method will occur automatically.

