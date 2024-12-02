PayU appoints ex-PayPal executive as CEO

Le Moal brings extensive knowledge of digital payments and emerging markets to PayU. He culminated an 11-year career at PayPal as VP for Continental Europe, Russia, Middle-East and Africa, leading the growth of its consumer franchise across diverse geographies.

Laurent Le Moal will lead PayU’s strategy and growth, building on the company’s position in high growth markets around the world and developing payment solutions which meet the local market needs of both consumers and merchants.

PayU has operations in 16 countries and is part of the global media and Internet group Naspers. For more information about PayU, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.

