Paytm taps O2O model to onboard regulars on to its online platform

An O2O channel is used to get consumers who may not be making purchases at various online platforms.

The company is pushing Quick Response (QR) codes on its recently launched Paytm Mall. Paytm is also in talks with several other brands to forge similar partnerships in categories such as fashion and electronic, among others, said an executive from the companys ecommerce team.

Paytms parent One97 Communications has separated its payments and commerce businesses. Paytm E-commerce, which now runs the recently launched Paytm Mall, has received a funding of USD 200 million led by Alibaba, where the Chinese internet group put USD 177 million in the company.