Paytm Payments Bank rolls out physical RuPay debit cards

The company has also launched an UPI allowing Debit Card holders to withdraw money from any ATM in the country. The banks physical debit cards can be ordered online via the Paytm app.

The launch of UPI on iOS app enables users to create their own Paytm UPI IDs, which will be issued by Paytm Payments Bank. They can now link any of their savings bank account with this unique Paytm UPI ID and start sending and accepting money directly into their bank account.

Paytm users will be able to transact digitally with more choices, using their Paytm UPI IDs to pay at any of the 6 million Paytm partner retail outlets across India. Paytm UPI IDs are being accepted across all banks and UPI apps.