Paytm Mall brings online experiences in stores with new retail model

The new retail model follows in Alibaba’s steps by allowing in store shoppers to scan product QR codes, browse information and make purchases on the Paytm Mall app.

To make this happen, Paytm has partnered with Red Tape shoes. The first physical store will be opened in New Delhi. The company hopes to expand its reach to over 50 Red Tape stores by the end of 2018.

Paytm says that it will continue partnering with retail brands to bring technology and convenience to brick & mortar stores across India.

The physical store will be equipped with Paytm Mall QR codes to reveal price, product information and instant order placement. Paytm says that it will also offer in-store pickup and/or same day delivery on intra-city orders.