Self-service payment acceptance has reached Menara Kembar Bank Rakyat, one of Bank Rakyat's key locations, through an unattended terminal supplied by Paysys by NTT DATA (Paysys). Paysys, a Malaysia-based provider of payment acceptance devices and commerce solutions, announced the deployment. It is the first unattended terminal rolled out under the companies' collaboration and forms part of Bank Rakyat's ongoing digitalisation efforts. The terminal brings contactless and cashless payment capabilities to the bank's premises.

How the unattended payment terminal works

The terminal is designed for environments where no staff are present to process transactions. Customers complete payments on their own at the device, without assistance from bank personnel. It supports secure, contactless, and cashless payments for customers, employees, and visitors at the bank's premises. This removes the need for a staffed counter at the point of payment.

Unattended terminals take digital payment acceptance beyond traditional retail and service settings. In this case, payments become part of everyday touchpoints inside a banking facility. Jeremy Low, Chief Operating Officer of Paysys, said unattended payments are becoming a more important part of how businesses and organisations serve customers, and integrating payment technology into these touchpoints is intended to make transactions simpler and faster. The deployment applies this approach within a banking environment rather than a retail one.

Part of Bank Rakyat's digitalisation plans

For Bank Rakyat, the terminal is part of a wider effort to use technology to improve services for customers, employees, and visitors. Ahmad Shahril Mohd Shariff, Group Chief Executive Officer of Bank Rakyat, linked the initiative to its ‘Untuk Semua’ aspiration and described the deployment as a practical step towards making everyday transactions easier. The bank also intends to build on its collaboration with Paysys as it continues adopting solutions that support its digitalisation plans.

For Paysys, the project adds to its work supporting businesses that are adopting modern payment acceptance solutions as customer needs change. The company presents secure and reliable payment technology as the basis for operating across both attended and unattended environments. With the first unattended deployment in place, the collaboration has moved into on-site implementation, with self-service cashless payments operating alongside the bank's existing service channels. Both companies describe the deployment as another step in the evolution of payment acceptance, from staffed counters towards self-service points.