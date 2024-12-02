Paysera starts accepting ecommerce payments via Apple Pay

This new integration enables owners of iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, or Macs to now enjoy a seamless and secure payment experience at Paysera-supported e-shops that accept card payments. By selecting Apple Pay as their payment method, buyers can confirm transactions within seconds using biometric data (Touch ID, Face ID) or their device's PIN code.











Apple Pay’s impact on ecommerge

Executives from Paysera said that mobile devices have become an integral part of online shopping, and this trend dictates the evolution of payment methods. Apple Pay offers a simple, secure, and fast solution for buyers, which can lead to higher conversion rates for e-shops. Moreover, Apple Pay expands the reach of e-shops to international customers by providing an attractive alternative for those who prefer not to pay directly from their bank accounts.

According to the statistics portal ‘Statista’, there are more than 500 million Apple Pay users worldwide, and their number continues to grow. E-shops that already collect card payments through Paysera can immediately offer Apple Pay as a payment option. For merchants who have not yet enabled card payments, Apple Pay will be automatically activated once they start accepting card payments through Paysera.

Looking ahead, Paysera plans to introduce Google Pay integration for its e-shops by autumn 2024, further expanding the payment options available to customers using Google Pay-enabled smart devices.

What does Paysera do?

Founded in 2004 in Vilnius, Lithuania, Paysera is a fintech company that offers more than 100 ways for European online stores to accept payments from buyers for their purchases. Paysera also provides services such as accounts, transfers, currency exchange, gold trading, and others.