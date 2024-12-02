Paysera launches money remittance services in Croatia

Via the agreement, Croatia has become the last European Union country to which international transfers in its national currency, HRK, are available. Currently, the average cost per international money remittance to Croatia is settled at EUR 0.13 (HRK 1).

Currently, Paysera operates in Poland, Slovakia, UK, Norway, Sweden, Bulgaria, Romania, Denmark and the Czech Republic. Paysera is looking towards development in the Eastern part of Europe. In the near future the company intends to enter the Russian and Belorussian markets. At the moment, money transfers to these countries via Paysera cost EUR 3,25.

Paysera is a global payment system, which enables its users to make international payments at local rates. Paysera is an electronic payment institution licensed by the European Union and an active player on the global market for its wide range of services, such as international transfers at local rates, payments via the internet and mobile devices, money transfers by SMS, collection of fees or immediate payments when shopping by using QR codes.