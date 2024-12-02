PaySend integrates with 4Stops KYC and anti-fraud technology

PaySend is a next generation money transfer platform that allows their users to send funds from card to card from 40 to over 60 countries. The global fintech company partners with Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay and a global banking network to provide money transfers to card and bank accounts.

Through their single integration with 4Stop’s KYC and anti-fraud technology into their money transfer solutions they have layered further fraud prevention processes to boost compliance on transactions. The 4Stop platform provides KYC verification technology and hundreds of global KYC data sources for KYC coverage worldwide. Moreover, through this partnership, the regtech company offers real-time intelligence and monitoring on all customers and their transactions.