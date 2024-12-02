Paysafecard enters UAE online payments market

The launch follows the UAE’s initiative to transform Dubai into a smart city, according to Banking Technology. Samsung, Apple and other international technology companies already started taking advantage of the government’s support on digital payment.

High internet usage (more than 93%) and low credit card penetration where seen as key drivers for the company’s interest in the UAE market.

Paysafecard is currently available in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait; the company is working with uPay to offer the payment method at 300 vending machines in the UAE.