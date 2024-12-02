Paysafe rolls out Android Pay in Canada

Android Pay enables shoppers to use their Android phones with the use of a digital card for purchases in-app and in-store without pulling out a physical wallet.

Android Pay was built as an open platform for developers to add to mobile commerce apps. Paysafe will offer its Canadian merchants the ability to process in-app payments using Android Pay by providing them with required Application Programming interfaces (API) and a Software Development Kit (SDK) to support this function.

More than that, Android Pay has announced it is launching in Taiwan as well. Users can now add an eligible Visa or MasterCard credit card from CTBC and First Bank.