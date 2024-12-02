Paysafe processes payments for Crowd for Angels

Crowd for Angels required a payments partner that could ensure the processing of client card transactions. The collaboration marks the first payment partnership by Paysafe in the crowdfunding sector.

Paysafe will provide investors with the services they need to deposit money into their accounts.

Merchants can, through their websites, use Paysafe services and gateway platforms, and prepaid products and solutions to accept credit and debit card, direct-from-bank, and alternative and local payments.