Paysafe offers new payment options for DraftKings in Europe

Users on the daily fantasy sports platform will have access to multiple payment methods all of which will be available within a single interface supported via Skrill Quick Checkout. New payment methods supported include online cash solution paysafecard and the Skrill and NETELLER digital wallets.

The e-wallets offers users from 200 countries the ability to transact via over 100 alternative payment methods (APMs) specific to their geographic region. The solution is optimised for mobile, desktop and other devices and negates the need for multiple logins.

